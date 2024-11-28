Eighth EU-GCC Business Fourm Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The 8th EU-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Business Forum launched Thursday in the Qatari capital Doha with the participation of Kuwait.

Qatar of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the of Commerce and Dr. Ahmad Al-Sayed said in his speech that the forum is an important for dialogue to strengthen economic, trade, and cooperation between the two sides.

He pointed out that Qatar has continued to build the capabilities towards its 2030 National Vision towards a digital economy, aiming to support growth of non-oil sectors, including technology, industry, finance, and logistical services.

For his part, EU Special Representative for Gulf region Luigi Di Maio said in his speech that this forum is the first step to implement what was agreed on in the Brussels summit that brought the EU and the GCC countries last October.

He added that this forum will share ideas and strengthen relations, especially as it will focus on the green economy and how it will contribute to protecting the environment, in addition to the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare and tourism and other topics for a sustainable future.

The head of negotiations and strategic dialogue affairs at the GCC Secretariat Hamad Al-Mulla said in his speech that the forum comes at a time when the world is witnessing rapid changes in global markets that force us to search for innovative solutions.

He added that the Gulf countries are seeking to diversify their income sources by promoting innovation and encouraging investment in new sectors such as renewable energy, and financial services, stressing that the EU is a strategic partner in trade and investment.

Trade between the GCC and EU exceeded USD 204 billion in 2022, while exports of the GCC to the EU amounted to USD 106 billion in 2022 against imports of USD 98 billion, he stated.

Ambassador to Qatar Dr. Cristian Tudor said in his speech that the meeting provides necessary ground to achieve common goals between the two sides.

Participating in the event are Undersecretary of Industry and Commerce Ziad Al-Najim representing the Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel, from the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Islamic Monuments Sheikha Dr. Al-Anoud Al-Sabah on behalf of Secretary-General Dr. Muhammad Al-Jasser, and Acting Director of Air Quality Monitoring Department at the Environment Public Authority (EPA), Eng. Yaqoub Al-Matouq.

Al-Matouq will participate in the (Building a Green Future: New Approaches for a Sustainable Economy) session, while Sheikha Al-Anound will participate in (Building Bridges Between Continents: Unlocking Opportunities in Tourism and Cultural Exchange) session. (end)

