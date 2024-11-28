Bydfi Adds CHILLGUY To Platform As Market Cap Exceeds $600M

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Seychelles, Seychelles, November 28th, 2024, Chainwire

The rapidly expanding exchange BYDFi has officially listed $CHILLGUY (“Just a Chill Guy”) . Trading is set to begin on November 28, 2024. With the listing, BYDFi furthers its mission of continuously improving accessibility for the development of blockchain projects, enabling people to use innovative assets beyond the network. BYDFi is committed to continuously expanding its asset portfolio by listing more innovative tokens with community support and cultural significance, such as $CHILLGUY. This is indicative of the ongoing commitment of the platform to enhance an inclusive and diverse financial ecosystem.







CHILLGUY: from Online Illustrations to Cryptocurrencies

The Solana-based cryptocurrency $CHILLGUY was inspired by a 2023 illustration from the artist Phillip Banks (@PhillipBankss). It is an anthropomorphic brown dog with a prominent“don't care” smile, in jeans, a loose sweater, and red sneakers. It went viral immediately on TikTok before being picked up by fans of cryptocurrencies and going live on the blockchain.

The price of CHILLGUY has increased by as much as 195.40% in just the last week, and it currently stands at $0.5378 at the time of writing. The market capitalization of the token has also sailed past $600 million, representing an astonishing 8803.97% increase from the lowest point. Due to its rapid growth, CHILLGUY is among the very few meme coins to have ever reached a billion-dollar valuation in such a short period. In a market where meme coins often face corrections, CHILLGUY has defied expectations, riding a wave of cultural and financial momentum that shows no signs of slowing down.

The Triumph of Smart Money: Traders Reap 380x Profits

According to the team, during this period, informed investors navigated the market's volatility with precision, capitalizing on opportunities to achieve gains. According to GMGN's surveillance, on January 25th, a trader purchased CHILLGUY with a total of 2313 USD in SOL over multiple transactions. They later sold all of their CHILLGUY for 3033.6 SOL, netting more than a 380x per token.







Another trader, @Breezy, shared their experience and earnings on Twitter , gaining attention within the cryptocurrency community.







Google Search Volume Rises by 300% as TikTok Impacts Cryptocurrency Conversations

The popularity of CHILLGUY is a cultural movement that goes beyond the cryptocurrency business. According to Google Trends, the question is now among the top three“how to buy” queries globally.

About BYDFi

BYDFi , trusted by millions of users around the world, has been recognized by authoritative platforms such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko . The exchange is in partnership with Banxa, Transak, and Mercuryo to ensure seamless processes in buying cryptocurrencies while providing trading services for more than 600 tokens . BYDFi also developed a number of trading tools like Grid Trading, Spot Martingale, and Auto-invest simultaneously to help users make the most out of market opportunities and reduce some risks. The upcoming function of Copy Trading will allow users to synchronize operations in real-time and replicate those methods that proved to be successful with just one click from the top traders. It smooths users' decision-making process, and optimizing their investment portfolios.