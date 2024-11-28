N. Korea Troops At Russian Forces' Platoon-Level Units - Seoul DM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- South Korean Defense Kim Yong-hyun said Thursday that North Korean deployed to Russia have been assigned to the Russian military at the platoon level, with a high possibility of the being used as "cannon fodder" in dangerous areas, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"It should be noted that the war is led by Russia, and from the stance of units heads of the Russian military, they are likely to send the North Korean platoons to the most dangerous and difficult areas," Kim said.

The minister made the remark during a session of the parliamentary defense committee, according to the report. His remarks came after Ukrainian officials said that North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia have been integrated in Russian military units consisting of ethnic minorities or disguised as indigenous people.

In regard to the possibility of Seoul's provision of weapons to Kyiv, Kim said South Korea will "work in solidarity with the international community," rather than directly addressing the issue.

On Wednesday, a Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited South Korea for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and Kim.

The delegation shared intelligence on the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and discussed joint responses to security threats, the presidential office said. But details of the provided intelligence and whether the delegation requested South Korea's weapons aid were not immediately available. (end)

mk









MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108935998