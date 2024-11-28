South Korea Lowers Rates As Growth Forecasts Drop Below 2%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The of Korea made a decisive move by lowering its key interest rate to 3.00% today. This unexpected 25-basis-point reduction marks the bank's second consecutive rate cut.



Market watchers had largely expected rates to remain unchanged. The central bank faces mounting pressure from multiple economic challenges affecting South Korea 's export-driven economy.



Domestic consumption shows weakness while employment numbers continue to decline. Global trade uncertainties add further complications to the nation's economic outlook.



Recent data reveals inflation cooling to 1.3% in October, reaching its lowest point since early 2021. This development gave the central bank room to act.



Export growth remains sluggish, prompting concerns about the nation's traditional economic engine. The bank adjusted its economic forecasts to reflect current realities.







Growth projections now stand at 2.2% for 2024 and 1.9% for 2025. Both figures represent downward revisions from previous estimates. Inflation forecasts also dropped to 2.3% for 2024.



Donald Trump's potential return to the White House creates additional uncertainty for South Korea's economic planning. The central bank aims to protect the economy against possible policy shifts in major trading partners.



Corporate restructuring efforts across various sectors require careful monetary support. Financial experts suggest more rate cuts may follow in 2025. Some analysts predict the benchmark rate could reach 2.00% by year-end.



The effectiveness of monetary easing remains debatable. Critics point to rising household debt as a significant risk factor. The central bank maintains its commitment to economic stability through measured policy responses.



This rate decision reflects a balance between supporting growth and managing financial risks. Market participants now watch closely for signs of economic improvement following this monetary adjustment.

MENAFN28112024007421016031ID1108935849