Holiday Season At The Lungarno Collection!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This holiday season, Florence transforms into a breathtaking fairytale, where history, art, and tradition come alive amidst a festive glow. There is no better way to embrace this enchanting atmosphere than with the Lungarno Collection's curated seasonal experiences, blending luxury, artistry, and timeless holiday charm. Lungarno Collection hotels offer more than a place to stay, provide an unforgettable experience. Whether at Portrait Firenze, Hotel Lungarno, Hotel Continentale, Hotel Art, or Lungarno Apartments, guests are immersed in the magic of Florence, embracing the holiday spirit and welcoming the new year in unparalleled luxury.



Holiday Specials to Spark Joy

In the enchanting setting of Hotel Lungarno, every afternoon, the Picteau Bistrot & Bar offers a delightful journey through the traditional flavors of the holiday season. Enjoy a curated selection of festive treats, including the classic panettone served with chocolate, vanilla, or berry sauce, alongside our rich hot chocolates, nougats, Panforte, and many other holiday delicacies.



Embrace the magic of the holiday season with a perfectly crafted, creamy hot chocolate and a selection of exquisite traditional holiday treats at the 701 Rooftop Bar, where you can enjoy breathtaking views of Florence. Or, immerse yourself in the warm and sophisticated ambiance of The Fusion Bar & Restaurant, where each sip and bite takes you on a journey around the world.



Christmas at Caff dell'Oro awaits you every day! Indulge in one of the delicious hot chocolates from our menu and a selection of festive treats, perfect for savoring the authentic flavors of the season in an elegant and welcoming atmosphere, with a stunning view of Ponte Vecchio.



Unforgettable Christmas Dining Experiences

The Borgo San Jacopo Restaurant, with its elegant setting and warm, ambient lighting, offers the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable Christmas dinner. Chef Claudio Mengoni's Michelin-starred menu masterfully combines creativity with Italian holiday traditions, featuring dishes like seafood Minestra Maritata or Ventresca with pumpkin, hazelnut, bitter orange, and coffee.

What could be better than celebrating Christmas with a breathtaking view of the Ponte Vecchio, wrapped in the unique holiday glow of Florence?

For the occasion, their executive chef has crafted two exceptional menus, one for Christmas Eve and one for Christmas Day lunch, where the rich, unmistakable flavors of holiday tradition meet contemporary elegance. Each dish is a journey through authentic tastes, designed to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year together.



In the elegant lounge setting of Picteau Bistrot & Bar, with a stunning view over the Arno, enjoy a Christmas lunch featuring a menu inspired by Italian tradition. Delight in dishes like egg pasta cannelloni with salmon, pumpkin, and smoked provola, or veal cheek with juniper-infused celery root cream and friarielli. To finish, savor the timeless classic: panettone served with vanilla cream.



New Year's Eve with the best view of Florence

Caff dell'Oro and Ristorante Borgo San Jacopo present specially crafted menus for a New Year's Eve that blends elegance, tradition, and exceptional flavor, all set against the magical and captivating backdrop of the Ponte Vecchio.



For a New Year's Eve under the stars, surrounded by breathtaking views of Florence, the Terrazza Rooftop Bar offers Champagne accompanied by caviar and delicious traditional desserts.

