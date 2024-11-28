Gold prices drop by 1.30 dinars for 21-carat gold

(MENAFN) prices have dropped by 1.30 dinars for 21-carat on Thursday. The gram of 21-carat gold is now priced at 52.4 dinars in the local market, compared to the previous day's rate. This change was reflected in the daily pricing provided by the General Syndicate of Jewelry and Gold Shops.



For retail transactions, the sale price of 21-carat gold stands at 52.4 dinars per gram, while the purchase price is slightly lower at 52.2 dinars. Additionally, the price for a gram of 24-carat gold is set at 59.9 dinars, while 18-carat gold is priced at 44.9 dinars per gram.

MENAFN28112024000045015687ID1108935738