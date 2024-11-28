Missile Debris Recorded In Two Kyiv Districts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian missile debris plunged to the ground in Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital but no damage or casualty reports came in.

That's according to the municipal administration , Ukrinform reports.

As noted by the administration chief, Serhiy Popko, as a result of the missile strike by the Russian military on Kyiv, debris was recorded in on an open area in the Dniprovskyi district.

In the Darnytskyi district, the debris fell onto an enterprise premises.

"Several outbuildings and a truck suffered minor damage. No fire," the report says.

No casualties were reported. The operational summary data is being verified.

“The air raid alert remains in place. Remain in shelter until the air alert is over,” the head of the administration warned residents.

As Ukrinform reported, explosions were heard during a massive enemy attack in Kyiv. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the air defense system was activated.

The photo is illustrative