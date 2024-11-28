Rashid Khan Rises To Top ICC ODI Bowler Ranking

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The International Council (ICC) has announced that Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's cricket star, has climbed one spot to become the world's top bowler in the 50-over format in the latest rankings.

On Wednesday, November 27, the ICC revealed the latest rankings for the best teams and players in world cricket, with Rashid Khan gaining one position, earning 687 rating points.

Rashid Khan has returned to the top spot in the ODI (One Day International) rankings, surpassing Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj.

According to the rankings, Rashid Khan is in first place, Shaheen Afridi is second, and Keshav Maharaj is third.

In addition, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi is ranked first in the“All-rounder” category, with Rashid Khan ranked third in the world.

However, according to the ICC rankings, Afghanistan's national team is ranked eighth in ODI cricket, tenth in T20Is (Twenty20 Internationals), and twelfth in Test cricket.

Earlier, Rashid Khan was also listed among the highest-earning athletes globally, with a monthly income equivalent to 59 million Afghanis.

Born in 1998 in Nangarhar, eastern Afghanistan, Rashid Khan holds the title of the youngest professional cricketer in the world, according to the Guinness World Records.

It is also worth mentioning that Rashid Khan is currently one of the biggest stars in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he plays as a key player.

Rashid Khan's rise to the top of the ICC bowling rankings highlights his exceptional talent and growing international reputation. His achievements reflect not only his individual brilliance but also the continued development of Afghanistan's cricketing presence on the world stage.

As he continues to excel, Rashid Khan remains a key figure in both Afghanistan cricket and the global cricketing community.

