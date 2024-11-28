Lukin Center For Psychotherapy Celebrates One-Year Milestone In Englewood, NJ And Accepting New Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy marks one year of serving the Englewood, NJ community with evidence-based, compassionate mental services.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since opening its doors at 1 Engle St, Suite 202, Englewood, NJ, 07631, the center has become an essential mental health resource for individuals and families in the area. This milestone reflects the Lukin Center's unwavering commitment to addressing mental health needs in Northern New Jersey. Additionally, it highlights their consistency in providing high-quality, research-backed therapeutic care for each client.Over the past year, the Lukin Center's presence in Englewood has strengthened its mission to offer effective mental health solutions that promote long-term healing and growth. Known for its commitment to evidence-based practices, the center utilizes the latest clinical research to ensure that each client receives effective, personalized care.The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy ( ) is unique in its dedication to evidence-based compassionate therapy. Using a range of scientifically supported treatment methods, the Lukin Center's team of clinicians offers personalized care plans designed to address each client's specific mental health challenges. This individualized approach has been instrumental in building trust with clients in Englewood and the surrounding communities.Evidence-based therapy refers to methods that are grounded in research and have been shown to produce reliable results. At the Lukin Center, these methods include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and other modalities. Combining these techniques with a compassionate, client-centered approach enables Lukin Center's clinicians to help individuals and families achieve sustainable mental wellness.The one-year anniversary of the Englewood location represents the Lukin Center's dedication to expanding mental health services in Northern New Jersey. With locations in other communities such as Ridgewood, Hoboken, Montclair, Westfield, and Jersey City, the Lukin Center provides convenient access to psychotherapy across Essex, Bergen, Hudson, and Union counties. This expansion aligns with the center's vision of reducing barriers to high-quality mental health care and addressing the diverse needs of each community it serves.Englewood's addition to the Lukin Center's network has enabled more individuals in Bergen County to access top-tier therapeutic support close to home. The welcoming and supportive environment at the Englewood location offers a safe space where clients can seek help for a range of mental health issues. They include anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, relationship challenges, and more. By accepting new clients, the Lukin Center ensures that anyone seeking compassionate, evidence-based therapy can receive timely and effective care.The Lukin Center invites anyone interested in learning more about its services to contact them here. Discover how compassionate, evidence-based therapy can provide the support and tools needed to achieve personal growth and emotional well-being.About Lukin Center for PsychotherapyThe Lukin Center for Psychotherapy is one of Northern New Jersey's largest and most trusted psychotherapy practices. They are dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate care. Founded in 2014, the center operates across multiple locations, including Englewood, NJ. They aim to support mental well-being for individuals, couples, and families through a highly individualized approach to therapy.Contact Information:Lukin Center for Psychotherapy1 Engle St, Suite 202Englewood, NJ 07631Phone: 201-409-0393Website: /lukin-center-englewood

Gabrielle Milani

Lukin Center For Psychotherapy

+1 201 409 0345

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.