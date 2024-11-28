TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Dominates Rally Japan with 1-2 Victory

(MENAFN- TRACCS) Dubai, UAE – 27 November 2024: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT) has claimed an outstanding one-two finish on home soil at Rally Japan. The masterful driving of Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin in the No. 33 GR YARIS Rally1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle, who claimed top podium position and sealed the team’s victory, as well as the second-place finish of Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais, in their No. 17 GR YARIS Rally1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle, also allowed Toyota to end the 2024 season with its well-deserved fourth consecutive FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) manufacturers’ title.



Akio Toyoda, TGR-WRT Chairman, commented: “’We hate to lose’. With this slogan, we kept fighting until the very end without giving up. I would like to celebrate sincerely with all the TGR-WRT members today. Jari-Matti, Kaj, Tom, Elfyn, Scott, Seb, Vincent, Taka, Aaron, Kalle, Jonne, and everybody in the team, thank you so much!”



Toyoda added: “Congratulations also to Sami and Enni! WRC 2024 became really exciting as we were able to fight against each other until the final round, the final day and the final stage. I believe it is significant for us as Asian car manufacturers to show fans the sound and smell of the rally cars on the roads of East Asia. Let's continue to boost motorsports in Asia together, and let's have a good fight again next year!”



Rally Japan, held on the challenging asphalt roads near Toyota City, provided a fitting stage for this season-defining event. TGR-WRT entered the final day with a tight battle for the championship. However, the No.33 and No. 17 crews were able to out-maneuverer the competition and move into first and second overall.



As the teams entered the rally-ending Power Stage tied on points, the championship hung in the balance. Ogier delivered an electrifying performance, setting the fastest time and earning five bonus points, while Evans finished third in the stage. These critical results secured Toyota the manufacturers’ title after 13 rounds of competition, which also marks Toyota’s eighth WRC manufacturers’ title.



Over the years, Toyota has been participating in many different forms of motorsports, including Formula One, the World Endurance Championship (WEC), and the Nürburgring 24 ‎Hours endurance race. Toyota’s participation in these events was overseen by separate entities within the company until April 2015, when Toyota established TGR, ‎to consolidate all of its motorsports activities under one in-house brand. Representing ‎Toyota’s belief that ‘the roads build the people, and the people build the cars,’ TGR highlights the role of motorsports as a fundamental pillar of Toyota’s commitment to ‎making ‘ever-better’ cars. Harnessing years of experience gained under the extreme conditions of various motorsports events, TGR aims to forge new technologies and solutions that bring the freedom, adventure, and joy of driving to everyone.



Race Notes:

• No. 33 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin)

• Position: 1st

• Time: 3 hours, 23 minutes, and 41.0 seconds



• No. 17 Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais)

o Position: 2nd

o Time: 3 hours, 25 minutes, and 8.3 seconds





