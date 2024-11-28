Egypt, Liberia Sign Aquaculture Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Liberia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on aquaculture development, officials announced. The agreement, signed Monday by the Egyptian Lake Protection and Fish Resources Development Authority (LPRDA) and Liberia's National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NFAA), aims to boost sustainable development and economic integration in the fisheries sector.

The collaboration is part of a broader Egyptian effort to strengthen partnerships with African nations. Egyptian leaders have actively promoted cooperation across the continent, addressing issues including peace and security, counter-terrorism, conflict resolution, and the economic impacts of global events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, as well as climate change and food security. This includes support for Agenda 2063, the African Union's development plan.

The LPRDA-NFAA MOU focuses on several key areas. These include improving governance in the aquaculture sector, combating illegal fishing practices, fostering aquaculture development, sharing expertise, strengthening scientific research, and promoting trade between Egypt and Liberia.

Hussein Farahat, executive director of the LPRDA, welcomed the agreement. He highlighted the importance of the fisheries sector to Egypt's food security and sustainable development goals, noting Egypt's experience in lake and fisheries management. He expressed gratitude for the Liberian delegation's visit and affirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting African cooperation in the fisheries sector through initiatives promoting sustainable development. He stressed Egypt's capabilities in fishing and aquaculture given its location on the Mediterranean and Red Seas. Farhat added that Egypt is committed to providing technical and logistical support to African nations in fishing, aquaculture, and fish processing through training and consultations on sustainable resource management.

Emma Catherine Metieh, director general of the NFAA, expressed her satisfaction with the agreement, noting its alignment with Liberia's“ARREST” development agenda, which prioritizes agriculture, including aquaculture. She conveyed thanks from the Liberian president to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Egyptian people. Metieh also emphasised Liberia's commitment to attracting investment in aquaculture by creating a favourable environment and providing incentives to investors.

The signing ceremony was attended by several Egyptian officials, including Osama Mohammed Eissa from the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, along with several LPRDA officials. The Liberian delegation included Zizi S from the NFAA and Amal Amin Atiya from the Liberian Embassy.

The LPRDA stated that this cooperation demonstrates Egypt's dedication to strengthening African collaboration and sustainable development, contributing to economic integration and improved living standards for African citizens. The authority emphasised its belief in the importance of international cooperation to address shared challenges in the aquaculture sector.



