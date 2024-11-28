Russia's Casualties Up By 1,220 In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total casualty toll the Russian invasion force has suffered since the full-scale incursion into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, has reached an estimated 736,630, including 1,220 killed or wounded in the past day.

This was stated by the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's Defense Forces have also destroyed 9,450 tanks (+1 in the past 24 hours), 19,306 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 20,852 (+22) artillery systems, 1,256 MLR systems, 1,005 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,661 (+45) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,765 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 30,186 (+60) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,697 (+10) units of specialized equipment.

War update: 157 combaton front lines in past day

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 157 combat clashes were reported in the past day between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invasion troops along the front. The Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vremivka axes remained the hottest.