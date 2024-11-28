QNL Opens Exhibition On Art Of Book Production In Morocco

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar National Library (QNL) has opened an on the history of production in Morocco, marking the latest event in its series celebrating the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.



Titled“From Material to Market: The Art of Book-Making in Morocco,” the exhibition offers an in-depth look at the ancient techniques and materials used in Moroccan book production, many of which have remained unchanged for nearly a thousand years.



The exhibition also features a unique collaboration with five Qatari artists, each of whom has created a new work inspired by Moroccan traditions. This partnership highlights the shared cultural heritage of both nations and fosters artistic dialogue, promoting the deep connections between Qatar and Morocco.



Minister of State and QNL President HE Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari emphasised the significance of the event, saying:“This exhibition provides visitors a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in Morocco's centuries-old book production traditions. It highlights the artistry that has flourished in the Islamic world for generations, while celebrating our shared heritage.”



He further noted:“It reflects the Library's ongoing commitment to strengthening Qatari-Moroccan ties through cultural exchange, an objective central to the Years of Culture program.” The opening day attracted many visitors who explored a captivating display of books, manuscripts, maps and photographs that brought to life Morocco's historic craft of bookmaking. From sourcing raw materials like leather and ink, to calligraphy and bookbinding, the exhibition covers every stage of the production and distribution process.



Among the featured items are fine copies of religious texts such as Al Shifa and Dala'il Al Khayrat, as well as the oldest Moroccan manuscript in QNL collection, which showcases the exquisite Maghribi script from Fez. The exhibition also highlights the natural materials used in Moroccan bookmaking, including inks, perfumes and dyes derived from herbs and spices. In a special live demonstration, a Moroccan calligrapher personalised bookmarks for visitors, offering a glimpse into the timeless art of Moroccan calligraphy.



Tan Huism, QNL Executive Director, said:“Morocco's tradition of creating books and manuscripts was amongst the most active in the Islamic world, surviving for many centuries until the decline of French colonial rule in the 1940s. This exhibition presents a unique opportunity to explore Morocco's rich tradition of bookmaking, blending craftsmanship with intellectual heritage. It also serves as a platform to showcase the new works created by Qatari artists, fostering a dynamic exchange between the two cultures and highlighting the evolving dialogue in the region.”



The exhibition, which runs until April 26, 2025, is part of a series of initiatives celebrating the shared history and artistic heritage of Qatar and Morocco. The Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture began in September with a Moroccan musical evening featuring the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, and more activities are planned in the coming months.