BSIS And ASB Conduct Powerful Seminar On Startups In Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 16th October: AAFT School of Music, in collaboration with Neemesh Shah from Mumbai, hosted an unforgettable three-hour musical extravaganza at the newly inaugurated AAFT Auditorium. The event, brimming with students and enthusiasts, marked the grand opening of the state-of-the-art venue at Marwah Studios.



The Mumbai-based featured exceptional talent, with Nitin Shinde on dholak and octopad, Paresh Sertukde as the pad player, Prashant Mistry on the keyboard, and singers Mamta Bhardwaj and Bharat captivating the audience with their remarkable performances. The musicians won the hearts of the audience, energizing the auditorium with a mix of classic and contemporary Bollywood songs that resonated with all in attendance.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, expressed his excitement, stating,“It was a memorable opening for our new auditorium. The energy was super and powerful, and the students thoroughly enjoyed the stellar performances.” He extended heartfelt gratitude to Neemesh Shah and his team for making the event a success.



Dr. Marwah presented a memento to the performers as a token of appreciation, adding,“I have no words to express my gratitude to the entire team for sparing their valuable time and sharing their exceptional talent with our students at Marwah Studios.”



This musical evening, filled with applause and excitement, set a vibrant tone for the many cultural events that the AAFT Auditorium will continue to host, celebrating the rich legacy of performing arts and media at the institution.





