Local And Regional Stars Show Their Talent In World-Class Field

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Amateur star Adam Bresnu of Morocco showed the strength of the regional game in round one of International Series Qatar, as a contingent of promising talent from the region took the next steps on their careers alongside some of the biggest names in world at Doha Golf Club.

Bresnu, the recent Pan Arab Golf champion, carded three birdies and one bogey for an impressive two-under 70, and sits just seven shots off first-round leader Ian Snyman of South Africa. Bresnu continued the fine form he showed at Al Zora in the UAE, and is in with a great chance of making the cut at the weekend. He said:“It is an honour for me to present my country and to present Arabs. My goal is just to show that as Arabs, we are here, we can compete against the best in the world, and we can do it.

“It is incredible. You see those names and you are like, wow, I am playing with them. It truly is an honour to be here, but as I say, my goal is to beat them.”

Qatari amateur Saleh al-Kaabi carded a four-over 76 while Daniil Sokolov, aged 13, scored a two-over 74, in a star-studded field that includes three major winners, Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup players, and the cream of the Asian Tour.

Al-Kaabi said:“It is a great experience for us to play against these big names. Every time I play one of these type of tournaments, you can see the levels getting better at each event.”

Sokolov added:“The course is playing tough but it was amazing seeing my name up there with some of the best players in the world, major champions, LIV Golf League players. I know I have prepared well for it. I know I have done all the preparation, so all I can do now is just play my game and see how it goes up against the best.”

Bresnu's Moroccan compatriot Othman Raouzi, the only professional of the quartet, finished one two over, and he said:“It is such a great opportunity to play in The International Series, it is a great experience for us to play these big names and I would like to thank everyone who helped us here this week.”

All four are still in with a good chance of making the midway cut at the end of round two in the ninth of 10 elevated events on the Asian Tour that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League for golfers from all over the world, and provide promising local professionals and amateurs with a chance to test themselves and learn against some of the biggest names in the game.

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said:“The International Series offers opportunity on a number of levels. Across 10 tournaments we provide talented amateurs and professionals with the chance to play alongside the best in the world and that incredible exposure can only help to nurture natural talent in the destinations we play.

“Playing alongside major champions, Ryder Cup players, Presidents Cup players, and winners on different tours across the world elevates the game, and ensures that players from the Mena can learn, thrive and grow.”

MENAFN27112024000067011011ID1108934395