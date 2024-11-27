Pastor Declares: 'Jesus Chose Me To Testify To Revelation'

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Chicago, Illinois Nov 27, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

On November 23, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, held the groundbreaking Shincheonji Word Convention: Evidence of the Fulfillment of the Revelation at its Peace Training Center in Cheongpyeong, Gyeonggi Province. Over 200 pastors from various denominations gathered to hear General Chairman Man-hee Lee deliver a message that left attendees shocked and inspired.

Chairman Lee boldly declared,“For 2,000 years, no one has testified to the reality of the Book of Revelation. Today, I stand as the witness chosen by Jesus to testify to its fulfillment .” With unwavering confidence, he presented tangible evidence of how each verse in the Book of Revelation has been fulfilled, urging pastors to abandon formalistic faith and align themselves with the Word of God.

Throughout the lecture, Chairman Lee emphasized,“If you add or subtract from the Book of Revelation, you cannot enter heaven.” He challenged the audience to examine their faith and seek repentance, warning that failing to recognize the fulfillment of the Bible would render believers spiritually blind and deaf. The clarity and authority of his message left pastors in awe, with one Presbyterian leader commenting,“I had only understood Revelation abstractly, but today, I witnessed its reality for the first time.”

The lecture extended beyond mere preaching, offering evidence of prophecy fulfillment by cross-referencing biblical texts with real-world events. Many pastors acknowledged that the teaching addressed critical misunderstandings in the religious world.“This message is not only transformative for pastors but is necessary to unify and restore the integrity of the church,” one attendee shared.

Shincheonji Church's leadership has pledged to continue building relationships with churches globally, stating that this event was“more than a lecture-it was a testimony to the truth.” With its focus on faith grounded in Scripture and verifiable evidence, the convention has set a new standard for spiritual teaching.

To Learn More About NHNE:

Website:

NHNE Instagram:

YouTube: @ShincheonjiChurch_en/featured

Free Theology Course Interest Form: