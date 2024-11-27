Prime Minister Meets Egyptian Counterpart
Cairo: Prime Minister of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Mostafa Madbouly met today with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim AlThani.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations and the means to enhance cooperation in all fields, especially in the political, economic, investment, commercial and humanitarian fields, in a way that meets the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.
The latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, were also discussed, in addition to developments in Lebanon.
