Crowdstrike's Financial Results Top Wall Street Estimates

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) has reported third-quarter results that surpassed consensus forecasts on Wall Street.

The Texas-based company reported third-quarter per share (EPS) of $0.93 U.S., which was ahead of analyst estimates that called for $0.81 U.S.

Revenue in the July through September period totaled $1.01 billion U.S., which topped the $983 million U.S. that had been expected on Wall Street.

The strong results come after CrowdStrike's software triggered a global outage this summer that impacted consumers and businesses worldwide.

The IT outage does not appear to have harmed the company's finances.

However, despite the strong results, CrowdStrike's stock is down 6% in premarket trading after the company provided weak guidance for the current fourth quarter.

CrowdStrike said that it expects Q4 earnings of $0.84 U.S. to $0.86 U.S. per share. The midpoint of that range is below Wall Street's expectations for $0.86 U.S.

CrowdStrike raised its full-year 2024 earnings forecast to between $3.74 U.S. and $3.76 U.S. a share, which is up from previous guidance of $3.61 U.S. to $3.65 U.S.

Before today (Nov. 27), CrowdStrike's stock had gained 48% this year to trade at $364.30 U.S.









MENAFN27112024000212011056ID1108932615