São Carlos Unveils Strategic Dividend Payout And Growth Plans For 2025

São Carlos Empreendimentos e Participações (SCAR3) has made a bold move in the sector. The company recently announced an extraordinary dividend distribution of R$100 million ($17 million).



This translates to R$1.744967 per share, rewarding investors ahead of the holiday season. Gustavo Mascarenhas, CEO of São Carlos, shared insights on this decision.



He views the dividend payout as a dual-purpose strategy. It aims to boost shareholder returns and showcase the company's true value to the market. The dividend stems from a 2023 real estate fund transaction.



Payments from this deal have been arriving in installments throughout the year. This marks the second payout to shareholders, with the first occurring in May. Combined, these distributions yield over 15% for investors.



Interested parties can still benefit from this payout. Anyone holding shares by December 30 will receive the dividend. The payment is set for January 2, the first trading day of the new year.







São Carlos has been reshaping its business model since 2023. The company ended that year with a consolidated net profit of R$305.2 million ($53 million).



However, this marked a significant turnaround from the R$80.2 million ($14 million) loss in 2022. The shift allowed São Carlos to refresh its asset portfolio and highlight property values.

São Carlos' Strong Q3 Performance

The third quarter of 2024 brought positive results for São Carlos. The company leased 13,000 square meters in its office segment, reducing vacancy rates. In retail, 3,000 square meters were leased. Same-store sales grew over 8% year-on-year, outpacing inflation.



Mascarenhas expressed optimism about the company's operational performance. He noted that while focusing on operations, São Carlos remains alert to real estate opportunities.



The CEO pointed out the significant discount of the company's stock compared to its asset portfolio value. São Carlos positions itself as a leader in Brazil's real estate investment and management sector.



It claims the top spot among public companies in the office segment. The firm also leads in convenience centers and pioneered the residential rental for the income segment.



In addition, the company's ownership structure adds to its market strength. The families of Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles, and Carlos Alberto Sicupira control 54.7% of shares.



Public float accounts for 42.4%, with management holding 2.2% and 0.59% in treasury. This strategic move by São Carlos signals confidence in its business model.



It also demonstrates a commitment to shareholder value. As the real estate market evolves, São Carlos appears poised for growth in 2025 and beyond.

