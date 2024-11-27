Folk Songs In New Jazz Style Thrill Music Lovers In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A new project led by the artistic director, composer, pianist, and People's Artist Salman Gambarov has been presented at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater, Azernews reports.

In collaboration with the "Bakustik" jazz , which is directed by the People's Artist, songs composed by various composers as well as folk songs were performed in a new jazz style by the theater's soloist, Ilhama Gasimova.

The songs performed at the concert thrilled the audience with unique music improvisations. The presentations by Salman Gambarov and group members-Honored Artist Isgandar Alasgarov, Fuad Jafar, Tofiq Jabbarov, and Firudin Rahmanov-were met with applause, both as accompaniment and in solo performances.

Guest performer Rovshan Gahramanov also interpreted two new compositions by Salman Gambarov.

In his music projects, Salman Gambarov not only brings together a variety of musical instruments but also collaborates with singers of different styles (traditional, vocal, pop).

The premiere of this project took place in April of this year in Istanbul.