Folk Songs In New Jazz Style Thrill Music Lovers In Baku
Date
11/27/2024 4:25:44 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A new music project led by the artistic director, composer,
pianist, and People's Artist Salman Gambarov has been presented at
the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater, Azernews
reports.
In collaboration with the "Bakustik" jazz band , which is
directed by the People's Artist, songs composed by various
composers as well as folk songs were performed in a new jazz style
by the theater's soloist, Ilhama Gasimova.
The songs performed at the concert thrilled the audience with
unique music improvisations. The presentations by Salman Gambarov
and group members-Honored Artist Isgandar Alasgarov, Fuad Jafar,
Tofiq Jabbarov, and Firudin Rahmanov-were met with applause, both
as accompaniment and in solo performances.
Guest performer Rovshan Gahramanov also interpreted two new
compositions by Salman Gambarov.
In his music projects, Salman Gambarov not only brings together
a variety of musical instruments but also collaborates with singers
of different styles (traditional, vocal, pop).
The premiere of this project took place in April of this year in
Istanbul.
