Roche purchases cell treatment company Poseida Therapeutics
11/27/2024 2:07:45 AM
(MENAFN) Roche, which is a Swiss medicine company, declared on Tuesday that it will buy cell treatment maker company Poseida Therapeutics for an overall transaction worth USD1.5 billion.
The transaction is going to facilitate a variety of possibly "first and best-in-class therapies" through oncology, immunology, as well as neurology, uniquely ranking Roche in the new division of donor-derived off-the-shelf cell treatments, Roche said in a media release.
The operation is projected to accomplish in the Q1 of the upcoming year.
The transaction will be done for USD9 per share, and stakeholders will also get a non-tradeable contingent worth nearly USD4 per share, marking an overall agreement worth some USD1.5 billion.
Poseida is a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in donor-derived CAR-T cell treatments, originated in California, United States.
Poseida’s research and improvement portfolio involves pre-clinical as well as clinical-stage off-the-shelf, chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) treatments all over various therapeutic fields, such as hematological malignancies, hard tumors, and autoimmune disease, and manufacturing capabilities and technology platforms.
