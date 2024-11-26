Death Toll Rises To 3,823 From Israeli Attacks On Lebanon
11/26/2024 7:07:40 PM
BEIRUT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation air attacks on Lebanon have claimed 3,823 lives and injured 15,859 others since October 8, 2023, the Lebanese Ministry of health said on Tuesday.
The victims include 55 martyrs and 160 injuries from the Israeli occupation airstrikes in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Ministry's emergency operations center.
The latest wave of attacks targeted the southern district of Beirut and other parts of the city, as well as the towns of Al-Khyam, Marjayoun Ayta Al-Shaab, Hanin, Anqoon, Khirbat Salam, Majdal Salam, Sultania, Al-Rashidia, Haris, Kafra Qana, Harof, Maifadon, Beqaa, Brital, Allaymouna, Hor Taala and Sheikh Habib. (end)
