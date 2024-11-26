Death Toll Rises To 3,823 From Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Israeli air on Lebanon have claimed 3,823 lives and 15,859 others since October 8, 2023, the Lebanese of said on Tuesday.

The include 55 martyrs and 160 injuries from the Israeli occupation in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Ministry's emergency operations center.

The latest wave of attacks targeted the southern district of Beirut and other parts of the city, as well as the towns of Al-Khyam, Marjayoun Ayta Al-Shaab, Hanin, Anqoon, Khirbat Salam, Majdal Salam, Sultania, Al-Rashidia, Haris, Kafra Qana, Harof, Maifadon, Beqaa, Brital, Allaymouna, Hor Taala and Sheikh Habib. (end)

