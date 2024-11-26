Holiday Microscope Gifts With The Amscope 2024 Holiday Gift Guide & Student Microscopes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Amscope has released its 2024 Holiday Gift Guide, featuring a selection of microscopes and accessories for a range of age groups and expertise levels.

- Amscope Web TeamIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amscope , a provider of optical instruments, announces the release of its 2024 Holiday Gift Guide , featuring a curated selection of microscopes and accessories designed for individuals across various age groups and expertise levels. The guide offers options for children exploring the microscopic world, teens and young adults deepening their scientific knowledge, and professionals requiring precision instruments for advanced research.Highlights from the Amscope 2024 Holiday Gift Guide include:For Budding Scientists (Ages 5–14): Intermediate microscopes that transition from play to structured scientific study, encouraging exploration of STEM fields.Amscope offers a variety of kid's activity kits designed to introduce young learners to the world of microscopy and scientific exploration. These kits combine educational tools with engaging activities to foster curiosity and hands-on learning. ( )Key Models:IQCREW by Amscope - 52 Piece All-in-One Kid's Compound Microscope KitThis kit includes a dual LED illuminator, a rotating head, and an accessory set. It is designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to microscopy for children.Amscope Kid's Genuine Insect Adventurer Series SetFeaturing a 60X-120X portable LED handheld microscope, this set comes with an insect exploration kit, allowing children to examine various specimens closely.IQCREW by Amscope Kid's 85+ Piece Premium Compound Microscope KitThis kit includes a color camera and interactive kid-friendly software, along with a 48-piece prepared slide set, offering an extensive microscopy experience.Amscope Kid's Natural Geode Adventurer Series SetThis set features a 60X-120X portable LED handheld microscope and a natural geode exploration kit, enabling children to explore geological specimens.These activity kits are part of Amscope's efforts to provide educational tools that combine learning with interactive experiences for children.For High School and College Students (Ages 15–22): Microscopes tailored to support educational needs, suitable for biology, chemistry, and other laboratory coursework. ( )Amscope offers a range of student microscopes designed to support educational needs across various age groups. These instruments are tailored to facilitate learning in subjects such as biology and chemistry, providing appropriate magnification levels and features suitable for different educational stages.Key Models:M150 Series Portable LED Monocular Student Compound MicroscopeThis model provides magnification settings of 40X, 100X, 250X, 400X, and 1000X. It features a 360-degree rotatable monocular head, coarse and fine focusing, and LED illumination. The metal framework enhances durability, making it suitable for home schooling and educational purposes.M162 Series Portable Compound Microscope KitThe M162 series offers magnification from 40X to 1000X and includes both top and bottom LED illumination. The kit comes with prepared slides and a microscope book, aiming to provide a comprehensive learning experience for students.B120 Series LED Binocular Compound MicroscopeThis binocular microscope offers magnification ranging from 40X to 2500X. It features LED illumination with a specialized fly-eye lens for bright, daylight-balanced lighting. The B120 series is suitable for both students and professionals in educational environments, laboratories, and clinics.These models are part of Amscope's commitment to providing quality optical instruments that cater to the varying needs of students at different educational levels.For Hobbyists and Enthusiasts (Ages 23+): Models with advanced optics for applications such as coin collection, botanical studies, and other hobbies requiring detailed observation.Amscope offers a range of microscopes suitable for hobbyists, designed to facilitate detailed observation and analysis in various applications such as coin collecting, model assembly, and sculpting. These microscopes provide features that cater to the needs of enthusiasts seeking precision and clarity in their work.Key Models:SE400-Z Professional Binocular Stereo MicroscopeThis model features interchangeable pairs of 10X and 20X widefield eyepieces, providing 10X and 20X magnification. It includes a 1X objective and LED lighting on a boom-arm stand, suitable for applications requiring a long working distance.SM-4T Series Trinocular Zoom Stereo MicroscopeEquipped with a 0.7X-4.5X zoom objective and 10X super-widefield high-eyepoint eyepieces, this microscope offers a magnification range of 3.5X to 90X. It is mounted on a double-arm boom stand, allowing for flexible positioning, and includes a 144-LED ring light for illumination.SE306R-PZ-LED Compact Multi-Lens Stereo MicroscopeThis cordless LED binocular stereo microscope offers three magnification levels: 20X, 40X, and 80X. It is designed for both indoor and outdoor applications, powered by either batteries or wall power, and includes top and bottom LED lighting.These models are part of Amscope's selection of hobby microscopes, designed to support various detailed observational tasks.For Professionals and Researchers: Instruments engineered for precision and reliability, meeting the demands of laboratory and research environments.( )Amscope provides a selection of professional microscopes designed to meet the requirements of advanced users in scientific research, industrial inspection, and educational settings. These instruments are equipped with features that support detailed analysis and precision.Key Models:SM-4TPZ Professional Trinocular Stereo Zoom MicroscopeThis model features a trinocular viewing head with simultaneous viewing through the eyepieces and the trinocular port. It offers a magnification range of 3.5X to 90X, facilitated by a 0.7X-4.5X zoom objective and 10X super-widefield high-eyepoint eyepieces. The microscope is mounted on a double-arm boom stand, allowing for flexible positioning.SM-3T-54S-5M Digital Professional Trinocular Stereo Zoom MicroscopeThis microscope includes a 5MP camera with a reduction lens and USB 2.0 output for capturing and displaying images on a computer or projector. It provides a magnification range of 7X to 45X, with a 0.7X-4.5X zoom objective and 10X super-widefield eyepieces. The single-arm boom stand offers an 8" vertical working distance and an adjustable 16" boom arm.SE400-Z Professional Binocular Stereo MicroscopeThis model is equipped with interchangeable pairs of 10X and 20X widefield eyepieces, providing 10X and 20X magnification. It features a 1X objective and LED lighting on a boom-arm stand, suitable for applications requiring a long working distance.These models are part of Amscope 's range of professional microscopes, designed to support various advanced applications.The guide is structured to assist in identifying appropriate microscopes and accessories within specific budget considerations.Further details, including the complete range of products and seasonal offers, are available at .

