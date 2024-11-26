Russians Shell Private Sector Of Kramatorsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, Russian invaders shelled the private sector of Kramatorsk, damaging dozens of residential buildings.

This was reported on by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration Oleksandr Honcharenko, Ukrinform reports.

“Kramatorsk has been hit by an enemy attack - the private sector. Dozens of residential buildings were damaged. There is no information about the so far,” the head of the RMA wrote.

Two people wounded insuburb as result of drone attack

He added that the consequences of the shelling continue to be recorded on the spot, all relevant services are working.

As reported , over the past day, November 25, Russian troops fired 2,638 times at Donetsk region, killing one person and wounding another. They also damaged 62 civilian objects.