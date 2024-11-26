Rescuers Reveal Aftermath Of Russian Airstrike On Sumy
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A recent Russian airstrike on a residential area in the city of Sumy has resulted in significant damage to residential buildings, private vehicles, and civilian infrastructure. The attack claimed the lives of two civilians.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"Fire outbreaks have been localized. The entire area has been surveyed. The SES pyrotechnic experts and canine units were also deployed to the scene alongside rescuers," the statement reads.
Earlier reports confirmed that the airstrike destroyed a service station and damaged several vehicles in Sumy. Two civilians were killed.
