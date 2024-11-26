Averisource Announces AI-Powered Modernization Platform Availability In AWS Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AveriSource,

a U.S.-based independent software vendor and provider of application modernization solutions and services, announced today that its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software for mainframe and midrange modernization, the AveriSource PlatformTM, is now available in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Web Services (AWS).



The AveriSource Platform

is a comprehensive product suite designed to enable an end-to-end modernization journey for enterprise mainframe and midrange systems. Leveraging AI, automation and generative AI, alongside a vast legacy knowledge base, the AveriSource Platform accelerates application analysis and understanding, business rules extraction, and legacy code transformation for deployment to cloud native architectures. The AveriSource Platform allows the following capabilities supporting application modernization on AWS:



Accelerate legacy code transformation and application rewrites to

AWS using an end-to-end modernization software solution free from proprietary runtimes, library dependencies, platform, or vendor lock-in.

Support for over 70 different tech stacks, including platforms, languages and databases for mainframe and midrange application modernization. Enable multiple modernization patterns and use cases alongside an end-to-end journey from mainframe to cloud or hybrid.

AWS customers and partners will now have access to the AveriSource Platform's unique application analysis, business rules extraction and code transformation capabilities directly within AWS Marketplace. The AveriSource Platform provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of AveriSource Platform software within their AWS Marketplace account. This new AveriSource listing in AWS Marketplace complements the availability of AveriSource Scan, its freemium product for modernization assessment and planning and its Rapid Assessment services offering for mainframe and midrange systems, also available in AWS Marketplace.

"As businesses increasingly recognize the urgent need to modernize their legacy systems, the demand for accelerated rewrite solutions to AWS has never been greater. Enterprises are seeking smart and effective ways to enhance their agility, reduce operational costs, and leverage the full power of cloud computing," said David Gutzman, CEO and Managing Partner at AveriSource. "The launch and listing of our AveriSource Platform in AWS Marketplace underscore our commitment to empowering enterprise IT leaders along their mainframe and midrange modernization journey."

The AveriSource Platform is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on AveriSource and its AveriSource Platform solution, please visit

About AveriSource - Reimagine application modernization with AveriSource and GenAI. Enabled by three decades of legacy application analysis, a sophisticated knowledge base that has processed over two billion lines of code and new GenAI solutions, AveriSource helps you gain instant access to a broad array of modernization patterns and use cases, including accelerated rewrite to the Cloud or hybrid. With support for over 70 different tech stacks and a global network of SIs and partners, AveriSource delivers a single source solution to support your unique strategy at every stage-on mainframe, midrange, or in the cloud. Accelerate your modernization journey with AveriSource and GenAI. Learn More About AveriSource:

AveriSource Platform in AWS Marketplace:

AveriSource Scan in AWS Marketplace:

AveriSource Rapid Assessment in AWS Marketplace:

