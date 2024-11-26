Kuwait Finance Minister, London City Chief Eye Closer Ties
KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Finance Minister Nora Al-Fassam held talks on Tuesday with visiting Lord Mayor of London Alistair King, along with a delegation accompanying him, focusing on efforts to bolster economic and investment relations.
The talks looked into plans aiming to propel financial and investment cooperation to greater levels, according to a finance Ministry statement. (end)
