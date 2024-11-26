A Roycroft Three-Panel Screen Will Headline MBA Seattle Auction House's Dec. 5Th Online-Only Auction

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Renton, WA, USA, November 26, 2024 -- A Roycroft special hand-modeled leather panel screen, an exceptional vertical abstract painting by Gene Davis (American, 1920-1985), and a large three-piece blown glass suite by Dale Chihuly (Wash., b. 1941) are three lots to watch in MBA Seattle Auction House's Holiday Northwest Luxuries & Fine Arts auction slated for Thursday, December 5th.



The online-only auction will start at 5pm Pacific time, with bidding available through the MBA Seattle Auction House website mbaauction) as well as LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. Previews will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 3-4, from 10-5 PST; and auction day, Dec 5, from 10-4; or by appointment.



In addition to the aforementioned three expected headliners, the 355-lot auction will also feature a robust selection of Northwest modern and traditional artworks, world arts, silver and jewelry, Pilchuck glass, studio ceramics, and rarities from fine Northwest estates and collections. These beautiful objects and artworks would make perfect gifts and would ship in time for the holidays.



The Roycroft special hand-modeled leather panel screen, 71 inches by 80 inches, is one of the most important pieces of Roycroft furniture. The museum-quality, tooled and painted leather three-panel screen is mounted in oak frames with reverse-action hinges. It depicts ducks in flight above water with lily pads on top half and the lower half consists of fish and underwater foliage. It's in overall excellent, original condition and is expected to bring $20,000-$40,000.



“We're excited to offer the one-of-a-kind Roycroft leather panel room screen that came directly from a Washington State collection by descent,” said Michael Mroczek of MBA Seattle Auction House.“It comes with full provenance of typed letters by Elbert Hubbard II, explaining the screen was never for sale and resided in the music room at the Roycroft Studio. This very important piece from the Arts and Crafts movement is being sold at auction with no reserve.”



The 1971 untitled (Stripes) acrylic on canvas by Gene Davis is a wonderful edge-to-edge vertical abstraction measuring 73 1⁄2 inches by 41 inches. The unsigned work has a Charles Cowles Gallery, Inc. (N.Y.) label on verso and is in overall excellent condition (est. $30,000-$50,000).



The exceptional, large three-piece suite with black lip wraps by master glassblower Dale Chihuly is titled Fire Red Basket Set (1993-94). The nesting forms measure 11 inches by 15 inches by 14 inches and 6 inches by 10 inches by 9 inches. The two smaller forms are signed and dated '93 and '94. The set, which does not include a box, is in excellent condition (est. $10,000-$20,000).



An impressionist oil on canvas board painting by Eustace Paul Ziegler (Alaska, 1881-1969), titled Resting Pack Horses and Mt. McKinley (1965), is 20 inches by 24 inches (image area, less the original gilt frame) and is artist signed and dated lower left (est. $10,000-$20,000).



Pop art legend Andy Warhol's (American, 1928-1987) iconic Cow (F.&S. II 12A) is a 1976 screenprint on wallpaper sheet measuring 45 1⁄2 inches by 28 inches, signed, with a black felt tip pen lower left and numbered 25 (from an edition of 100) on verso (est. $7,500-$15,000).



A leatherbound book published in the 1880s by the U.S. Treasury Department's Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., titled Specimens: Vignettes and Portraits, includes 141 engraved plates of proof portraits and vignettes the bureau used on currency, government bonds, and other printing. The book is inscribed in ink by Charles Edward Coon (1842-1920, Fifth Lt. Governor of Washington) to Mrs. Addie E. Muser (est. $1,000-$2,000).



To learn more about MBA Seattle Auction House and the online-only Holiday Northwest Luxuries & Fine Arts auction slated for Thursday, December 5th, visit

