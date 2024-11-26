‘Innovating for a Greener Future’- iLEAD Annual Awards 2024

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata 23rd November, 2024: iLEAD, the hub of educational excellence recently hosted their extravagant Annual Awards ceremony on 23rd November, 2024 at the iLEAD Campus, Topsia. Our Annual Awards celebrations are a testament to our commitment to shaping change makers through education. This year, the theme of our Annual Awards was “Innovating for a Greener Future”. The captivating event was to honor the Principals, Teachers, Students and Organisations who have played pivotal roles in demonstrating exemplary dedication to encouraging sustainable practices and creating meaningful impact within their industries and communities.

Our commitment is to promote sustainability and innovation, the two pillars of our eight core values to nurture our society and the environment. Through this, we aim to inspire future change makers and equip them with originality and responsibility to take charge of contemporary challenges. The theme of these year’s Annual Awards is aligned with India’s national vision, as the honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi has introduced several initiatives at the G20 Summit to promote sustainable and eco-conscious practices by the year 2030.

The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp and our Chairman, Mr. Pradip Chopra and Executive Director, Ms. Pragya Chopra welcomed the dignitaries through felicitating them. The prestigious event was graced with the presence of our esteemed Chief Guest Dr. Rajesh Kumar (IPS), Principal Secretary (Additional Charge), Department of Environment, Member- Secretary of Pollution Control Board, Govt. of West Bengal, and former Commissioner of Police, Kolkata alongside a distinguished panel of Guest of Honours and Special Guests -

1. Prof. Santi Pada Gon Choudhuri (Chairman, Energy Expert Committee, Govt. of India)

2. Mr. Pradip Chopra (Chairman, PS Group)

3. Mr. Srikanth Sridharan (Business Transformation Advisor, Stanford Institute for Innovation in Developing Economies, Stanford Seed)

4. Ms. Pragya Chopra (Executive Director, iLEAD)

5. Ms. Divya Yachamaneni (CEO, Naandi Community Water Services)

6. Mr. Hemant Mediratta (CEO, HMC)

7. Mr. Indrajeet Bhalotia (Director, Protouch Sports Sciences)

8. Mr. Deepak Jalan (Director, Linc Pen)

9. Mr. Arun Sancheti (Director, PS Group)



The event began with the welcome speech of Mr. Pradip Chopra (Chairman of iLEAD), he shared his invaluable insights on sustainability and the importance of up cycling and recycling along with his recent creation, The House of Sheherwali, a luxurious hotel made of up cycled products at Murshidabad, West Bengal.



The Chief Guest, Dr. Rajesh Kumar (IPS), Member- Secretary of Pollution Control Board, shared his thought on time management, discussed the importance of sustainable practices to nurture our earth. He added, “The best are those who arise, awake and do not stop till they meet the goal”.



Mr. Srikanth Sridharan (Business Transformation Advisor, Stanford Institute for Innovation in Developing Economies, Stanford Seed) appreciated iLEAD for being a sustainable institution and the way we promote sustainability. He inspired the entire audience with his notion and asked them to be very thoughtful, tolerance and curious to bring transformation with innovation in the world of business through sustainability and innovation.



Ms. Divya Yachamaneni (CEO, Naandi Community Water Services), shared her conception on sustainability- according to Ms. Yachamaneni, social sustainability is providing healthy water without any discrimination and bringing sustainability in the rural areas as well.



Respected Principals, Teachers, Corporate Organisations and students who have distinguished themselves in protecting environment through sustainable practices, were honored at the award ceremony.



Kindly Note the Following Event Details:



Date: November 23rd, 2024, Saturday, Time: 3 pm Onwards, Venue: iLEAD Campus, Topsia, Kolkata



AWARD DETAILS – BEST SCHOOLS TOP 9

1. Apeejay School

2. Ashok Hall Girl’s High School

3. Balia Nafar Chandra Balika Vidyalaya

4. Baranagar Sree Sree Ramkrishna Vidyapith

5. BDM International School

6. Behala Girls High School

7. Calcutta Public School

8. Delhi Public School Barasat

9. Douglas Memorial Higher Secondary School



AWARD DETAILS – TEACHER AWARDS –

1. Indus Valley World School

2. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya Narendrapaur

3. Baranagar Sree Sree Ramkrishna Vidyapith

4. Delhi Public School New Town

5. Balia Nafar Chandra Balika Vidyalaya

6. Asian International School

7. DPS Megacity

8. Howrah Modern School

9. Ramakrishna Mission Shikshamandira, Sarisha

10. Santoshpur Rishi Aurobindo Balika Vidyapith



AWARD DETAILS – CORPORATE

1. Innovel - Innovel Energies Pvt Ltd

2. Neoron Energy Network (NEOENRG)

3. TCG CREST

4. Ion Exchange (I) Ltd.

5. Millets & More

6. Hulladek Recycling

7. A4 Technology Solutions Inc

8. McLeod Russel India Ltd

9. Unique Logistics International India Pvt Ltd



Besides, the event featured poster making and model making competitions, where students from 10 schools participated in respective categories and a total of 7 schools won.



The schools that were awarded for winning in the Poster Making Competition are-



1. Jodhpur Park Boys’ School

2. Ashok Hall Girls’ Higher Secondary School

3. Douglas Memorial Higher Secondary School



The schools that were awarded for winning in the Model Making Competition are-



1. Golden High School

2. Jodhpur Park Boys’ School

3. Indus Valley World School

4. Narayana School



The event also featured fascinating cultural performances by the iLEADers, and concluded with an enthralling fashion show, captivating drama, and musical performances by our talented students.



About iLEAD: The Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development (iLEAD) is a world-class premier institute based in Kolkata We offer degree courses in media, management, design, technology, allied health, tourism and other professional studies both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels under the iLEAD School of Business, iLEAD School of Creativity and iLEAD School of Science and Technology. Recognised with the ‘Gold’ position under the category of ‘Excellence in Green Tech Sustainable Practices’ at the Economic Times TechEdu India Awards 2024, awarded as awarded the Business World People L&D Excellence Awards 2024 - Category - Innovative Learning Team Award, conferred with the ‘Silver’ award of Excellence in Leadership - Best Animation & Graphic Design School at Edutainment Awards 2024, Excellence in Academia Award in HRD India Awards 2023 in association with The Economic Times, awarded with the Best Media and Mass Communication Institute at Gurukul Awards 2023, rated as the 4th Best Media School in India by KPMG, recognized by the ASSOCHAM Education Excellence Awards for the endeavor to become visible in certain SAARC countries, adjudged College of The Year in t2 Festopolis, the Best Co-Curricular Activity College at Gurukul Awards, Best Entrepreneurship Development Program Institute at the Sankalp Education Awards, iLEAD, which is affiliated to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology with 16+ international university collaborations. Visit Our Website to Learn More:





MENAFN26112024007589011680ID1108927408