G7 plans on stepping up pressure on China

(MENAFN) The Group of Seven (G7) nations are preparing to increase pressure on China regarding its alleged military support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict, according to Bloomberg. This development comes as G7 foreign ministers meet in Italy to reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine and address various global issues. An early draft of the communique, expected to be released after the meeting, suggests that the G7 will adopt a stronger stance toward China, pledging to take "appropriate measures" against Chinese and other third-country actors assisting Russia’s military efforts.



The G7’s tougher language follows an April meeting where ministers urged China to cease supplying Moscow with dual-use goods—items that can be used for both civilian and military purposes. The increased pressure comes as Ukraine's allies seek to prevent further military assistance to Russia, particularly ahead of the January inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to end the conflict, though without detailing his strategy.



The US recently imposed sanctions on two Chinese firms accused of supplying drone engines to Russia, while China continues to deny providing weapons to Moscow and calls for a diplomatic resolution. In response to the accusations, China imposed a ban on the export of civilian drones with military potential and announced new export controls for dual-use items, effective December 1. Beijing has dismissed the claims of supporting Russia as "baseless" and emphasized its commitment to peace talks in Ukraine.

