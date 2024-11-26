Musk’s X seems to be available again in Brazil following 40-day restriction

(MENAFN) X, Elon Musk’s social platform, which was restricted in Brazil for 40 days in a legal tussle due to disinformation, was available again in Latin America’s largest nation on Wednesday.



The was available from inside Brazil, which is also the biggest Latin American market for X, a day following the Supreme Court raised its restriction.



Users of x was excited to its availability, with the hashtag “#voltou” (I’m back) trending in Brazil.



The site also welcomed the conclusion.



“X is proud to return to Brazil,” it stated on its international government affairs profile, further noting that it would “continue to defend freedom of speech, within the boundaries of the law, everywhere we operate.”



Elon Musk himself still haven’t responded yet.



The availability seemed to be spreading sporadically, since many users are still not able connect to X.



Brazil’s telecoms regulator Anatel vlarified that the delays faced by some were because of the efficiency of their internet generators.



X had 22 million users in Brazil before it was blocked on August 30 by Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes for failing to obey a collection of court orders aimed at opposing disinformation.

MENAFN26112024000045016755ID1108927210