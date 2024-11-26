Egypt FM Underlines Sudan Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Bader Abdulatty on Tuesday echoed his country's support for stability in Sudan in a bid to help its people rebuild their nation and fulfill their ambitions.

The Egyptian minister made the remarks while attending an Egyptian, US, Saudi and UAE meeting on Sudan, held on the sidelines of the meeting of G7 foreign ministers, Spokesman of the Egyptian Foreign Tamim Khalaf said in a press statement.

He underlined that it is essential to maintain Sudan's state institutions and respect its and territorial integrity, calling on donor countries to honor their pledges regarding the humanitarian response to Sudan.

In this context, the Egyptian foreign minister stressed that neighboring countries should not be left in the lurch, bearing the brunt of the Sudanese humanitarian crisis.

Abdulatty added that it is necessary to focus on a couple of key goals: ceasefire and humanitarian aid, sounding the alarm that the worsening humanitarian tragedy has led to the displacement of more than 11 million Sudanese people, not to mention the escape of over three million to neighboring countries, mainly Egypt.

During the quadruple meeting, Abdulatty expounded on his country's endeavors to address the Sudanese crisis at both political and humanitarian levels, pointing out Cairo's efforts to help UN agencies and relief bodies deliver immediate humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people. (end)

