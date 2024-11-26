Four Drug Peddlers Nabbed In J&K's Reasi, Heroin Recovered
Date
11/26/2024 5:07:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Four drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday and heroin was recovered from them, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, a Police team intercepted a vehicle at Sula Naka area during its journey from Katra, they said.
The officials said that upon thorough checking of the vehicle, heroin was recovered from the occupants - Anil Sharma, Shubham Singh, Vivek Raina and Kamal Kumar.
All the accused are residents of Reasi, they said, adding that a case has been registered against them.
Further investigation is underway to unearth the forward and backward linkages of the arrested individuals, the officials said.
