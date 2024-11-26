Four Drug Peddlers Nabbed In J&K's Reasi, Heroin Recovered

Acting on a tip-off, a team intercepted a vehicle at Sula Naka area during its journey from Katra, they said.

The officials said that upon thorough checking of the vehicle, heroin was recovered from the occupants - Anil Sharma, Shubham Singh, Vivek Raina and Kamal Kumar.

All the accused are residents of Reasi, they said, adding that a case has been registered against them.

Further investigation is underway to unearth the forward and backward linkages of the arrested individuals, the officials said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now