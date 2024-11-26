6Th Qatar International Art Festival Opens At Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 6th Qatar International Arts Festival (QIAF) 2024 kicked off yesterday at the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara).

Organized by Katara in collaboration with MAPS International; the International Council of Museums; and the British Council QIAF 2024 will run through November 30 with the participation of 350 artists from 70 countries in addition to 1,000 exhibitors in the painting and sculpture exhibition.

During the opening of the festival, Director General Katara, Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti expressed happiness at Katara's hosting of the event, noting that the festival reflects Katara's vision of enriching the cultural scene and promoting arts as a means of inter-peoples communication.

He added that the great diversity provided by the festival provides a valuable opportunity to learn about new art experiences and styles, noting the importance of cultural exchange between artists from different countries, which enriches artistic dialogue and enhances communication.

The partnership between Katara and the MAPS international reflects a shared commitment to supporting creativity, embracing artistic talents and providing a unique experience for the public, and opens the way for deepening cultural and artistic cooperation in the future, Dr. Al Sulaiti said.

Over six days, the festival will feature a rich and diverse range of activities, art and cultural performances and events.