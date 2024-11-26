CSM Appoints Ian Mathie As Managing Director, Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Riyadh, Tuesday 26 November 2024- Leading and entertainment marketing and brand experience agency CSM, now part of Wasserman after its in 2023, has appointed Ian Mathie as its new Managing Director for Saudi Arabia. Announced today by Wasserman President – EMEA & APAC, Matt Vandrau, the appointment reaffirms CSM's commitment to the Kingdom as it continues its remarkable journey to becoming one of the world's leading destinations for sport and entertainment.

Mathie, who relocated to CSM's Riyadh office in mid-September, is a highly accomplished sports media executive with over 25 years' experience and has previously held senior leadership positions at renowned organisations such as World Sport Group, Lagardere and Infront. He arrives with direct experience in securing lucrative partnerships between premier rights holders and major brands and broadcasters in both Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, as well as launching and managing regional offices.

In the three years since the formal opening of its first office in Riyadh, CSM has built up an impressive portfolio of clients in the Kingdom, which includes many of Saudi Arabia's leading brands and properties at the forefront of driving the country's extraordinary growth strategy in sport and entertainment forwards, under the Vision 2030 initiative.

The company has recently played a key role in supporting the Kingdom's successful hosting of several major international sporting events, including the FIFA Club World Cup, Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Saudi Arabia Formula E ePrix, WTA Finals, and ATP Next Gen. The company provided expert advisory and commercial services to a variety of associated brands and properties, and ensured seamless event delivery and impactful branding through its CSM Live division. Furthermore, CSM/Wasserman's talent management business has capitalized on the significant growth of the Saudi Pro League, now representing a number of high-profile athletes competing in the country.

Wasserman's acquisition of CSM last year brings significant advantages to the Saudi Arabian market. Clients now benefit from increased global scale and a broader offering of brands and properties, particularly from the US market. Moreover, CSM/Wasserman is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the Kingdom's rapidly expanding music, entertainment, and cultural sectors, which, like sport, are undergoing a tremendous transformation. Mathie will now be responsible for enhancing CSM's proposition in Saudi Arabia, unlocking new opportunities, and supporting clients in maximizing the immense growth potential of the Kingdom's burgeoning sports and entertainment industry.

Vandrau said:“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Ian into the CSM and Wasserman family. His track record speaks for itself, and we are excited to see where he can take our fast-growing Saudi Arabian business.”

“Ian joins a hugely experienced leadership team in the region who, over the past thirty years, have established CSM as the leading sport and entertainment marketing agency operating in the Middle East. Together, we are committed to investing further into the Kingdom, ensuring we continue to service our clients in Saudi Arabia with the full breadth of capabilities we have to offer. In Ian, we know we have the right man to help us achieve that goal.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mathie said,“I'm absolutely thrilled to join CSM, a long-standing leader in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia's incredible growth and transformation, driven by Vision 2030,

is truly inspiring. The Kingdom's commitment to hosting world-class events like the FIFA World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, F1, Formula E, WTA, and ATP tournaments is quite remarkable. It's an honour to lead the team here, ensuring we continue to make a positive impact for our clients and contribute to this exciting vision for the future.”

Over the past thirty years, CSM has established itself as a major force in the Middle East, and now employs more than 300 people across the region. That network includes offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.



