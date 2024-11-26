QF To Host World Mathematics Team Championship Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation is set to host the World Math Team Championship Qatar 2024 (WMTC) from November 28 to December 1 at the Qatar National Centre (QNCC) with the support of its destination partner, Visit Qatar. This international event offers participants a to showcase their mathematical skills, competing against young mathematicians from around the world.

This year's theme,“Algebra and Balancing,” pays homage to the legacy of Islamic scholar Al-Khwarizmi – the Father of Algebra - emphasizing balance and fairness. WMTC Qatar 2024 not only celebrates the contributions of Muslim mathematicians but also encourages young people to connect through the universal language of math.

As a destination partner, Visit Qatar highlights Qatar's remarkable growth as a hub for creativity, education, and cultural exchange.

This partnership underscores Qatar's dedication to fostering global connections and promoting academic excellence, positioning it as an ideal host for an event of this scale. It also offers an invaluable opportunity to inspire participants to experience Qatar's unique blend of tradition and modernity.

“Hosting this championship showcases QF's role as a hub for educational excellence, and it's a true honor to welcome so many talented young minds to Qatar,” said Sara Al Hajri, Director of Student Affairs and Community Engagement within QF's Pre-University Education.

According to her, events like this not only nurture future innovators but also strengthen international bonds.

“These students represent the future, and we hope students leave with new skills, friendships, and a deeper connection to the global math community,” said Al Hajri.

“This championship is so much more than a competition; it's a space where students can bring their knowledge to life, challenge themselves, develop problem-solving skills and find encouragement from others who share their passion,” Al Hajri continued. Each team consists of six students and one teacher team leader.

The competition is structured into three rounds, with participants grouped into three age-based divisions: Junior, Intermediate, and Advanced. Students participate, representing both international and local schools, including those from Qatar Foundation schools.

Al Hajri emphasized the special value of international participation:“It's amazing to see students from all around the world come together, not just to compete, but to learn from each other's cultures and perspectives.

This diversity makes the event feel like a global family gathering, where friendships are formed and boundaries fade, reminding us of the unity that math and learning can bring.”

Alongside Visit Qatar as the Destination Partner, WMTC Qatar 2024 is supported by group of leading national companies, including Qatar Airways, Mowasalat, Qatar Rail and Baladna.