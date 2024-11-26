(MENAFN- IssueWire)

London, United Kingdom Nov 25, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Event planning is notoriously tough, but things are looking up for the go-to organizers in those never-ending group chats thanks to the launch of a brand-new app packed with features to bring people together.

Socirc is a stress-free event planning partner that takes the hassle out of juggling multiple conversations across various social and messaging platforms. It promises to turn the dreaded task of getting groups together into a much easier process, making it more likely that the planned night at the pub, weekend in the country, or birthday celebration will finally make it out of the group chat.

With data from the Office of National Statistics confirming that more than a quarter (27%) of adults in Great Britain feel lonely always, often, or some of the time, Socirc provides smart tools including scheduling polls and customisation invitations that make it easier to finally meet up.

Perfect for the upcoming festive season, useful features include:



Scheduling made simple: Choose dates and activities effortlessly with the help of scheduling polls.

Customisable invitations : Tailor invites with personal touches, making every event unique.

Seamless communication: Keep all chats in one place with integrated chat options.

All-in-one platform: From planning to execution, manage every aspect of the event seamlessly. Universal access: Guests can view event details and RSVP online, app-free-no one's left behind.

Drawing on his experience in hospitality and entertainment, Socirc founder Wayne McEwan saw the need for a straightforward solution to the common challenges of organizing group events. He said, "Everyone has a social circle, regardless of its size, typically comprised of friends and family. Our aim is to facilitate plans for every group, and then step out of the way for you to enjoy the moment."

To guarantee an unmatched user experience, Socirc has brought on board UX/UI guru Daniel Gost. His stellar portfolio features partnerships with giants like NBC, Calvin Klein, and Playboy, marking him as a heavyweight in design innovation. Daniel, alongside the app's global remote team, is at the forefront of developing Socirc into the pinnacle of social calendar applications.

Socirc can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play now:

For more information and press materials, visit:

Photo: Priscilla Du Preez