The CM's Pitch For Statehood

Representational Photo

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a strong pitch for the restoration of statehood on Tuesday, saying now was the“appropriate time” for it. The use of 'appropriate time' is telling as this is the phrase recurrently used by the home minister Amit Shah in his frequent assurances about reinstating the J&K's statehood. It is true that the Union Territory status has outlived whatever purpose it was meant to serve. The CM is right. If anything, the time to restore statehood has come long ago.

Omar made a striking comparison between being the CM of a state and that of a union territory: when he served as chief minister of a state, officials would respond to instructions with ideas and solutions. Now, under the UT setup, those same officials respond with excuses.

However, the CM stressed that the reinstatement of statehood was just the starting point for reclaiming what the people of Jammu and Kashmir lost in 2019. In his own words, he termed the statehood“a prerequisite to start the process of reclaiming what the people have lost in the last six to seven years.”

Striking a chord with people, the chief minister promised reserving jobs for locals to ensuring ownership over natural resources, saying if the other states implemented such policies, why should Jammu and Kashmir be held to a different standard.

Both the prime minister Narendra Modi and the home minister Amit Shah have time and again promised the restoration of statehood at an appropriate time. What they have not given so far is the timeline. This is because the existing arrangement is seen as ideal from the centre's standpoint and the union government might be loath to alter this favourable arrangement by granting an early statehood to J&K. More so, when in the centre's apparent calculation, the statehood may unravel the gains made in recent years.

Read Also 'Appropriate Time' For Statehood Has Come: Omar NC Slams LoP Sunil Sharma Over His Remarks On Restoration Of J&K's Statehood

However, Omar has made the case for statehood cautiously, staying well short of antagonizing the centre. And rightly so. His attempt to keep the centre and the LG in good humour are part of his effort to prevail on New Delhi to expedite the restoration of statehood. But would the centre do this? So far there are no signs that New Delhi is even remotely thinking in terms of reinstating statehood. All that the PM Modi and the home minister Amit Shah have offered are assurances. This has created serious doubts in the minds of people if statehood would be restored even in the long term. But then there is every hope that much like the last year's Assembly election, the PM will pleasantly surprise J&K people with the grant of statehood. And hopefully in the near future.