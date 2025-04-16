403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Open Day For Corporate Clients Was Held At OMODA JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The special event was held at the OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership on March 27, 2025. The Open Day was organized exclusively for corporate clients. Guests were the first to learn about extended personal offers for OMODA and JAECOO models, available only on this day.
The event was held in the showroom of the official OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership. A rich program was prepared for guests. Tastings of signature snacks, gifts and a master class on creating an individual perfume for a car were held there. Clients were able to get to know the new models in the model range, take advantage of exclusive offers and take part in test drives.
The opportunity to receive extended advice from dealership specialists on personal credit and insurance terms for each client interested in purchasing a car on favorable terms became one of the key elements of the program.
As part of the Open Day, guests had the opportunity to take advantage of additional benefits when purchasing OMODA and JAECOO cars, including exclusive purchase options available only on this day. OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo offered the most favorable trade-in terms, special credit rates and individual cost calculations for bulk orders only on this day.
The OMODA and JAECOO brands occupy leading positions in Russia. The companies offer cars that combine modern technologies, stylish design, reliability and comfort. OMODA is rapidly gaining popularity in the Russian market. It is one of the priorities for the young Chinese automobile brand. The OMODA C5 crossover was recognized as the car of the year in Russia in the nomination Compact SUV. The brand's model line is represented by the bright OMODA S5 sedan and the sports version of the GT.
JAECOO is also actively developing its presence in the Russian market. It offers consumers modern and technologically advanced cars. For example, the flagship JAECOO J8 is an elegant crossover that stands out in the city traffic and feels confident in any road conditions. It is equipped with TORQUE VECTORING technology. This ensures precise cornering. In addition, the JAECOO brand has become the official automobile partner of the all-Russian ski competition Legkova Race - 2025.
"We value the trust of our corporate partners and strive to offer those technologically advanced cars and a high level of customer service. We organized an Open Day at OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo especially for our clients. We gave the guests great emotions along with the most advantageous offers for the purchase of OMODA and JAECOO cars", - Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West Division, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
The event was held in the showroom of the official OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership. A rich program was prepared for guests. Tastings of signature snacks, gifts and a master class on creating an individual perfume for a car were held there. Clients were able to get to know the new models in the model range, take advantage of exclusive offers and take part in test drives.
The opportunity to receive extended advice from dealership specialists on personal credit and insurance terms for each client interested in purchasing a car on favorable terms became one of the key elements of the program.
As part of the Open Day, guests had the opportunity to take advantage of additional benefits when purchasing OMODA and JAECOO cars, including exclusive purchase options available only on this day. OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo offered the most favorable trade-in terms, special credit rates and individual cost calculations for bulk orders only on this day.
The OMODA and JAECOO brands occupy leading positions in Russia. The companies offer cars that combine modern technologies, stylish design, reliability and comfort. OMODA is rapidly gaining popularity in the Russian market. It is one of the priorities for the young Chinese automobile brand. The OMODA C5 crossover was recognized as the car of the year in Russia in the nomination Compact SUV. The brand's model line is represented by the bright OMODA S5 sedan and the sports version of the GT.
JAECOO is also actively developing its presence in the Russian market. It offers consumers modern and technologically advanced cars. For example, the flagship JAECOO J8 is an elegant crossover that stands out in the city traffic and feels confident in any road conditions. It is equipped with TORQUE VECTORING technology. This ensures precise cornering. In addition, the JAECOO brand has become the official automobile partner of the all-Russian ski competition Legkova Race - 2025.
"We value the trust of our corporate partners and strive to offer those technologically advanced cars and a high level of customer service. We organized an Open Day at OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo especially for our clients. We gave the guests great emotions along with the most advantageous offers for the purchase of OMODA and JAECOO cars", - Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West Division, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
Company :-GC AVTODOM
User :- Tatiana Orlova
Email :...
Phone :-89164149314
Mobile:- 89164149314Url :- Leninsky Prospekt, 107, Mosco
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment