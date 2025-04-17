403
Ukrainian Officials Hold Security Talks with Western Allies
(MENAFN) A high-level Ukrainian delegation touched down in Paris on Thursday to engage in discussions with Western leaders.
This significant visit was shared by Andriy Yermak, the chief of Ukraine's Presidential Office.
He revealed that he is accompanied by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for this important diplomatic mission.
Yermak stated on X that “as part of the visit, a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with representatives of countries from the coalition of the willing and able to guarantee security — including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.”
These gatherings aim to strengthen Ukraine's ties with key European partners committed to supporting its sovereignty.
He also indicated that Ukrainian officials would hold talks with American delegates who are currently present in the French capital. “We are working on critical issues for the security of Ukraine and all of Europe,” he emphasized, underlining the broader regional significance of the dialogue.
In a subsequent announcement, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry highlighted that the meetings represent "a continuation of consultations on achieving sustainable peace in Ukraine."
The ministry elaborated that the agenda includes deliberations on securing a comprehensive ceasefire, the potential role of a multinational defense presence to maintain enduring peace, advancing Ukraine’s defense framework, and ensuring the long-term protection of the nation.
