‘Crime Master, Bhoo-Mafia' Robert Vadra: BJP’S Scathing Attack At Gandhi Family Over ED Probe

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Amid Robert Vadra's interrogation by the ED sleuths for the third consecutive day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a blistering attack at the Gandhi family and dubbed Priyanka Gandhi's husband as a "crime master" and "bhoo-mafia" (land-mafia).

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited the rampant corruption under the Congress regimes and how its governments facilitated a corrupt land deal for the country's "jijaji" (brother-in-law), from which he garnered profits of more than 700 per cent in just 4 months.

Reiterating the Narendra Modi government's zero-tolerance policy on corruption, the BJP leader said: "If 'nakli' (illegal) Gandhi parivaar has illegally occupied the land of farmers, that will be recovered from them. No one, including the 'jijaji', will be spared from facing the law.”

Taking a direct shot at Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, he said: "If you become bhoo-mafia, you will have to face the law. Crime master and bhoo-mafia, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi, is being grilled like a common man by the ED sleuths. This is the power of an honest government, which people of the country are witnessing."

"There is no tolerance for corruption. Whoever engages in graft will be punished and brought to book, sooner or later," he added.

"The strongest war has been waged against the corrupt and corruption. There are some with a fake Gandhi surname who consider themselves above the law of the land. But, they must remember that if you do corruption, agencies will come after you," he further said.

Bhatia claimed that Robert Vadra indulged in rampant corruption and secured full support of previous Congress governments, at the Centre as well as in states, in procuring the corrupt land deal.

“Robert Vadra's company Skylight Hospitality purchased a land mass of 3.5 acres at Rs 7.5 crore and earned a profit of 700 per cent in just 4 months," he claimed.

He further said that the Gandhi family always considered itself as above the law but that is no longer the case and today, they are being interrogated for all the wrongdoings.

He also rubbished claims of political vendetta behind the ED questioning of Vadra and asked if this was politically motivated, why didn't he get relief from the courts.

The BJP leader also took a swipe at Vadra's claims of being a "mass leader" and said that this may be true for his sycophants, but for farmers and common people, he is a 'bhoo-mafia' and a highly corrupt person.

He also objected to Vadra's reported remarks, apparently after ED grilling, that "when times change, they will also have to answer".

“Such character can be only of those of the 'nakli' Gandhi parivar,” he said.

The BJP leader also demanded that the whole Gandhi family, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and his wife and MP Priyanka Gandhi, break their silence on Robert Vadra's illegal land dealings and come clean on the alleged corruption.