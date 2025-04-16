Efforts On To Make Gauhati Medical College Largest Health Institution In The Country: Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that all steps have been taken to transform the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) into one of the largest health institution in the country.

Chief Minister Sarma, while reviewing the progress of the construction of Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital here in Guwahati, said that his government has taken all necessary steps for making GMCH one of the largest in the country with matching infrastructure and treatment facilities.

He also added that the upcoming Mother and Child Care Hospital on GMCH premises will offer dedicated and specialised paediatric care.

To be equipped with 800 beds, it will offer state-of-the-art treatment and its campus is part of the larger plans to completely restructure GMCH.

The Chief Minister also inspected the progress of Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital which is Guwahati's second medical college.

Though the college is already offering limited OPD services, Chief Minister Sarma said that the hospital is expected to be fully operational by August 15 this year.

The hospital will have 600 beds and have an intake of 100 MBBS students when completed.

CM Sarma also said the medical college will also have facilities for studying other postgraduate courses, including obstetrics and orthopaedics.

The hospital will also have 100 paying cabins for the convenience of patients, the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister added that plans are underway to construct another building with 500 beds at the medical college in the future.

CM Sarma also reviewed the under-construction 800-bed Mother and Child care centre at GMCH to be completed by October.

Once completed, GMCH Principal's office will be shifted to the new hospital building, the Chief Minister said.

The super-speciality services, including neurology, cardiology and kidney transplant will be shifted to the new 800-bed MMC hospital, the construction of which is going on in full swing, CM Sarma added.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Commissioner and Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Siddharth Singh; Commissioner and Special Secretary, Public Works Department, Chandan Sharma; and several other top officials.