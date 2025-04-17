Netizens Are 'Heartbroken' As Blusmart Hits Pause On Its Services, Calls It A 'Rare, Perfectly Functional' Cab

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the electric cab-hailing platform BluSmart hits a pause on its operations across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai,“heartbroken” netizens say they are stressed about having to return to other cab services for their daily commute.

The suspension of services came as the market regulator cracked down on its co-founder over alleged misuse of funds at an affiliated company.

As of January 9, the company had a fleet of over 8,500 electric vehicles and a charging network of 5,800 stations across 50 hubs in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. It was supported by 10,000-plus active driver partners.

“We've decided to temporarily close bookings on the BluSmart app,” the firm said in an email to customers without giving any reasons.

Social media users said BluSmart was a“rare, perfectly functional” cab service and claimed that its“reliability,”“clean, odourless, and least cancelled” cars had“spoiled” them.

“Thanks Blusmart for letting me know that there is some fancy apartment named Camillias in Gurgaon and it's allure is so hypnotic that owners were ready to destroy a rare perfectly functional cab service for it,” a user said.

“Stressed at the idea of having to use an Uber and Ola now! Blusmart spoiled me,” added another user.

“I have been using Blusmart for my daily morning commute and absolutely loved the convenience and sustainability aspect of it. It's sad to see the service shut down. They were upto something really good and it's a shame that good things don't last in India,” a user said.

“Bye bye clean, odourless, least cancelled cabs with decent drivers. Fraud karo toh aise ki customers ko bhi bura lagey,” a sad user said.

“BluSmart was honestly such a reliable cab service. I used it all the time for early morning and late night rides, and never had to worry about anything else. I even told so many friends about it because the experience was that good. It's just really sad to see it go downhill like this,” added another user.

A user joked:“I don't think my sister in NCR was this heartbroken even after her breakup than she is for BluSmart.”

A few users also suggested Adani Group's Gautam Adani or some Private Equity firm to buy BluSmart and save it from“dying”.

“Adani Ji pls buy BluSmart and make Delhi people your permanent supporters,” a user said.

“Cant a pe firm buy blusmart? just do something dont let it die,” added another user.

Apart from providing services in the three Indian cities, BluSmart also offered premium all-electric limousine services in the UAE, which it launched last June.

Earlier this week, Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) banned brothers Anmol and Puneet Jaggi from the stock market and ordered a forensic investigation into their listed renewable energy company, Gensol.

The investigation focuses on allegations that they used funds intended for procuring electric vehicles for personal use.

(With agency inputs)