FBI Raids Polymarket's Founder In Investigation Over U.S. Betting

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Federal agents seized from Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan's New York apartment early Wednesday morning, targeting the crypto-based prediction site. Polymarket, known for its offshore betting markets, recently drew scrutiny for offering odds favoring Donald over Vice President Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential election.

This early-morning raid, which saw Coplan's phone and other devices taken, marks a significant development in an ongoing probe into U.S.-based betting activity on the platform.

Polymarket's Role in U.S. Election Betting Draws Attention

In the lead-up to the recent presidential election, the prediction platform gained attention as its odds sharply diverged from mainstream polling data. Unlike opinion polls that placed the candidates neck-and-neck as bettors consistently boosted Trump's odds far above those of Harris.

This unconventional prediction caught the attention of both the public and federal authorities. The site, although positioned offshore, restricts U.S.-based trading, yet suspicions have arisen around potential U.S. engagement, prompting a DOJ inquiry into the platform's betting practices.

Seized Electronics: FBI's Next Step in Federal Investigation

Federal agents entered Coplan's SoHo apartment at dawn, seizing electronics in what the platform alleges is politically motivated retaliation. The raid occurred mere days after the election results, with Polymarket issuing a statement defending its market's accuracy. Coplan, who was not taken into custody, has not made a personal statement, while the FBI and DOJ declined to comment.

This marks a serious intensification in the federal government's scrutiny of offshore betting markets, particularly those trading in cryptocurrency, with Coplan now at the investigation's center.

Will Polymarket Face Penalties for Alleged U.S.-Based Betting?

Adding another layer of intrigue, market observers saw a mystery trader, referred to as the“Polymarket whale,” wager millions on a Trump victory, netting substantial returns. This trader's aggressive moves coincided with a surge in Trump's market odds, amplifying media attention.

Recently, France's gambling regulator began examining whether or not the platform maintains compliance with national laws, echoing concerns in the U.S. The future of prediction markets now hangs in the balance as international and U.S. authorities scrutinize the platform's role in shaping election prediction markets through high-stakes bets and significant financial gains.

As this investigation unfolds, the intersection of cryptocurrency, online betting, and regulatory oversight remains a key focus, with Polymarket positioned as a test case in the broader clash between traditional regulations and crypto-driven markets.