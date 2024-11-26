Asia Kickstarts Heavy Data Week With Gains

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose Monday, with investors awaiting a slew of economic data this week including China industrial data and India's third-quarter numbers.

In Japan, the 225 ballooned 496.29 points, or 1.3%, to 38,780.14.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index lost 78,98 points, or 0.4%, to 19,150.99.

On Monday, Singapore released its inflation figures for October. Its headline inflation rate fell to 1.4%, the lowest rate of inflation since March 2021.

This was lower than the 1.8% expected by economists polled by Reuters and down from 2% in the previous month.

Looking ahead, October inflation readings from Australia are due Wednesday, and November inflation numbers from Japan's capital city of Tokyo will be released on Friday. Tokyo's inflation figures are widely considered a leading indicator of nationwide trends.

South Korea central bank's rate decision is due Thursday.

Australian markets hit a new all-time high.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 slumped 17.61 points, or 0.5%, to 3,848.09.

In Taiwan, the Taiex gained 44.05 points, or 0.2%, to 22,948.37.

In Korea, the Kospi index climbed 33.1 points, or 1.3%, to 2,534.34.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index slid 14.63 points, or 0.4%, at 3,731.39.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 charged ahead 154.18 points, or 1.2%, to 13,196.08

In Australia, the ASX 200 added 23.79 points, or 0.3%, to 8,417.64











