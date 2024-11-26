Azerbaijan, NATO Discuss Future Cooperation Prospects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The head of the International Military Cooperation Department of the of Defense, Elchin Abdullayev, met with a NATO delegation to explore the development of Azerbaijan-NATO relations, Azernews reports.

The delegation, led by Burju San, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Operations, is visiting Baku for the Academic Conference marking the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's accession to NATO's "Partnership for Peace" Program.

Jafar Huseynzade, head of Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO, shared insights from the meeting on his "X" account.

"During the discussions, it was noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the alliance due to its contributions to NATO-led operations and the energy security of allied countries. The Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, future cooperation opportunities, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed within the framework of the meeting," Huseynzade wrote.

Azerbaijan has been a member of NATO's "Partnership for Peace" Program since 1994, underscoring its long-standing engagement in fostering regional and global security.