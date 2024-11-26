Azerbaijan, NATO Discuss Future Cooperation Prospects
11/26/2024 12:28:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The head of the International Military Cooperation Department of
the Ministry of Defense, Elchin Abdullayev, met with a NATO
delegation to explore the development of Azerbaijan-NATO relations,
Azernews reports.
The NATO delegation, led by Burju San, Deputy Assistant
Secretary General for Operations, is visiting Baku for the Academic
Conference marking the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's accession
to NATO's "Partnership for Peace" Program.
Jafar Huseynzade, head of Azerbaijan's Mission to NATO, shared
insights from the meeting on his "X" account.
"During the discussions, it was noted that Azerbaijan is a
reliable partner of the alliance due to its contributions to
NATO-led operations and the energy security of allied countries.
The Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, future cooperation opportunities,
and other issues of mutual interest were discussed within the
framework of the meeting," Huseynzade wrote.
Azerbaijan has been a member of NATO's "Partnership for Peace"
Program since 1994, underscoring its long-standing engagement in
fostering regional and global security.
