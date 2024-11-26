Reviving Liberated Territories: Azerbaijan's Vision For Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Since regaining control over Garabagh, Azerbaijan has
transformed the landscape from war-torn to flourishing. Between
2020 and 2023, the state allocated $7.1 billion for the restoration
of these regions, focusing on housing, infrastructure, and
sustainable energy. Garabagh, once heavily impacted by conflict, is
now a symbol of resilience, with newly established roads, modern
infrastructure, and residential areas that have started to bring
life back to the region. Thousands of homes, shops and historical
and religious centers were destroyed by Armenian forces after they
occupied the city in the 1990s and caused billions of dollars'
worth of damage to the civilian infrastructure.
The country has unveiled ambitious plans for a
multi-billion-dollar investment in Garabagh and East Zangazur,
regions liberated in the recent conflict, to catalyze economic
growth and infrastructural revitalization. Over the next several
years, from 2025 to 2028, the government will channel an estimated
$8.6 billion into these areas through state-funded projects aimed
at transforming the liberated territories into thriving,
self-sustaining communities. This initiative aligns with
Azerbaijan's "Great Return" program, aimed at restoring life to
these regions and providing long-term economic opportunities for
local residents.
In 2024 alone, Azerbaijan has planned a substantial $2.8 billion
investment under the First State Program of the Great Return. This
allocation signifies the government's continued dedication to
restoring Garabagh and East Zangazur, even after the $7.1 billion
already invested from 2020 to 2023. These funds have been directed
toward crucial infrastructure such as roads, utilities, and public
services to make these areas more livable and economically viable
for returning citizens.
Supporting agricultural revival through preferential
leasing
A crucial component of Azerbaijan's plans for Garabagh and East
Zangazur is the revival of the agricultural sector, which has deep
historical and cultural significance in these regions. According to
a recent draft law passed by the Azerbaijani Parliament,
agricultural lands close to residential areas within villages and
settlements will be leased to local residents on preferential
terms. This leasing program, managed by relevant executive
authorities, is designed to empower local farmers to cultivate both
annual and perennial crops. Not only will this effort boost food
production and reduce dependency on imported goods, but it will
also offer economic stability and employment to residents in these
areas.
This initiative stands as a testament to Azerbaijan's commitment
to using the nation's agricultural potential as a foundation for
sustainable economic growth. By making land accessible to local
residents, the government is fostering community involvement in the
region's development while also reinforcing food security and
sustainable farming practices in a climate-sensitive world.
Long-Term Vision and Socioeconomic Benefits
The scale of the investment reflects Azerbaijan's long-term
vision for these liberated territories as vital hubs within the
country's economy. Through the Great Return program, these regions
are being prepared not only for returning citizens but also for
future generations.
By investing in critical infrastructure-such as roads, schools,
healthcare facilities, and energy resources-the government aims to
create an environment that encourages population resettlement and
socio-economic stability. Moreover, the preferential leasing of
land to locals symbolizes a broader commitment to empowering
communities, encouraging local entrepreneurship, and enhancing food
production capabilities in these regions.
Economic Impact Beyond 2028
The anticipated $8.6 billion investment over four years is
expected to have a ripple effect on Azerbaijan's broader economy.
Infrastructure development in these territories could create new
markets, reduce unemployment rates, and raise living standards,
ultimately integrating Garabagh and East Zangazur into the national
economy. In addition, by fostering agricultural development,
Azerbaijan is diversifying its economic base away from oil
dependency, a key priority as the country transitions to a more
balanced economy focused on sustainability. Azerbaijan's extensive
restoration and development plan signals a bold new era for
Garabagh and East Zangazur, positioning these territories as
significant contributors to the country's economic and social
landscape. With each phase of this investment, the government is
laying the groundwork for a self-sustaining, resilient community
infrastructure, securing a bright future for both the regions'
residents and the country as a whole.
MENAFN26112024000195011045ID1108925692
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.