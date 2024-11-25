(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - This year families with children undergoing at local children's hospitals can check one thing off their holiday to-do list, getting a Christmas tree, thanks to a local brand representative firm and its clients. EPIC trends and partners launched their 3rd annual holiday campaign, Bringing Christmas Home, by delivering 200 undecorated Christmas trees to its diverse group of clients in design around Southern California. Each designer will create a theme and decorate a tree to compete for top honors in one of nine categories.







Photo caption: Trees decking the halls of Los Angeles Children's Hospital.

These creatively themed trees will eventually deck the halls of children's hospitals and other organizations bringing smiles to families in hardship throughout Southern California.

The 200 decorated trees will be collected during the first week of December and lined up in the EPIC warehouse in Cerritos where the team will judge and designate winners in each category.

The trees will be delivered to Children's Hospital LA December 9th, Children's Hospital of Orange County December 10th, and OC Speech Language and Learning Center December 12th. On Dec 2, the trees will be delivered to TERi Campus in San Diego.

Children in the hospitals will be able to pick out the tree they like and place it in their rooms. Other trees will deck the hallways and spread cheer in the areas where families gather.

“While most families are looking forward to decorating their homes, those facing illness are missing out,” said Terri Burkhart, Principal, EPIC trends.“We are grateful for the chance to drop off the decorated trees and see so many faces light up from the fun and imaginative designs.”

Each local design firm provides the theme, the ornaments, the lights, and the creativity. Winners and noteworthy designs from years prior included a minions themed tree, a hand-flocked snowscape tree complete with polar bears, a tree turned into a big penguin and a Candyland themed tree with a candy village around the base.

“We are grateful to the design firms who collaborated with us on the opportunity to deliver joy to families enduring hardships during the holidays,” said Sabrina Benavides, A&D Manager, EPIC trends.

Many parents at the recipient organizations will bring a tree home and hopefully be relieved to have one less thing to do during this busy holiday season.

2024 CATEGORIES:

Top Tree, Traditional and Timeless, People's Choice, Theatrical/thrilling (best use of a movie, song or tv show), Terrific Toyland (best use of toys, activities, games or playfulness), Tasty Treat (Candyland or food inspired), Precious Pets (use of any animal), True Touchdown (sports team Inspired), Totally Out of this Tree (out of the box or wild idea).

For images go to

About EPIC trends:

EPIC trends is a brand representative firm based in Cerritos, California. They work with the top designers around the world in furniture for commercial, hospitality and higher education environments. They are a dedicated group of individuals committed to fostering the Christmas spirit and year-round with goodwill with a“Pay it forward” attitude in their local communities. The company believes in making the world a brighter and more festive place by creating memorable experiences that bring joy to people's hearts.

@epicsocal

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Jessica McLeish

949.294.3554

...

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media:

Photo caption: Trees decking the halls of Los Angeles Children's Hospital.

News Source: EPIC trends