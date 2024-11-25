Gold Plunges 3.45% As Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Looms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The price of gold futures dropped sharply on Monday, November 25, 2024. This decline was triggered by reports of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.



The appointment of a new US Treasury Secretary also influenced the market. December gold futures fell by 3.45% to $2,618.5 per troy ounce on the Comex.



This division of the New York Mercantile Exchange deals with metals trading. The significant price drop reflects the market's reaction to geopolitical developments.



Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, provided an update on the ceasefire negotiations. While not finalized, talks are progressing well. The Israeli government expects a decision within days.



They are working to resolve the remaining issues and seal the agreement. In Lebanon, the situation appears equally promising. Elias Bou Saab, the Lebanese parliament's vice president, stated that no major obstacles remain.







Sources suggest that US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may announce a ceasefire soon. The appointment of Scott Bessent as US Treasury Secretary also impacted gold prices.

Gold Market Analysis

Fawad Razaqzada from StoneX views this as a balanced choice. It may bring more stability to the US economic outlook. Despite the current dip, Razaqzada believes gold could reach $3,000 per troy ounce in the longer term.



In the short term, gold prices face some downward pressure. Investors are reducing their aggressive buying positions. The resolution of US election uncertainties is also affecting the market.



However, TD Securities does not predict a major downturn for gold. Gold continues to attract buyers as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical instability.



These factors support its long-term value proposition. The current price movement reflects short-term market adjustments rather than a fundamental shift in gold's appeal.



The gold market remains sensitive to global events and economic indicators. Investors and analysts will continue to monitor developments closely. The coming days may bring further clarity on both the Middle East situation and US economic policies.

