Rapid Expansion In Eco-Friendly Straw Industry At A CAGR Of 12.3%

Eco-Friendly Straw Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024

Eco-Friendly Straw Global Market Report 2024 discloses some intriguing predictions: the eco-friendly straw market is experiencing speedy growth, with projections estimating expansion from $9.84 billion in 2023 to $11.03 billion in 2024. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.1%. This rapid surge in the historic period is fueled by rising environmental awareness, stringent government regulations on plastic usage, increasing consumer demand for sustainable products, global condemnation of single-use plastics, a rise in corporate social responsibility initiatives, and the advent of green certifications.

How Will the Eco-Friendly Straw Market Progress in the Future?

The eco-friendly straw market is anticipated to witness a continued upward trajectory in the coming years. Expected to soar to $17.55 billion by 2028, the market will maintain an impressive CAGR of 12.3%. Factors contributing to this predicted surge in the forecast period are consistent investment in innovative sustainable materials, widening bans on plastic straws globally, growing integration of circular economy models, increased collaborations between businesses and environmental organizations, and evolving government incentives promoting eco-friendly product development. Noticeable trends include advances in biodegradable coatings technology, mass production strategies, development of eco-friendly packaging methods, integration of sustainability in brand identity, supply chain modifications, and innovation in straw designs.

What Are The Primary Factors Driving The Market Growth?

The global rise in infectious diseases is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Infectious diseases are health conditions brought about by harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. The escalating occurrence of these diseases is mostly attributed to factors such as globalization, climate change, rapid urbanization, and antibiotic resistance. These conditions stimulate the spread and emergence of new pathogens. The edible vaccine market aligns with the eco-friendly straw market in providing a solution to infectious diseases. Edible vaccines stimulate immune responses by producing antigens through the consumption of genetically modified foods, offering a cost-effective and needle-free method of immunization.

Who Are The Key Players In The Eco-Friendly Straw Market?

Prominent companies operating in the eco-friendly straw market are directing their focus towards the development of innovative products, specifically those geared towards biodegradable, compostable straws. This shift aligns with the rising consumer demand for biodegradable alternatives and the necessity to comply with stricter environmental regulations. Biodegradable straws decompose gradually into smaller fragments, while compostable straws completely transform into nutrient-rich compost under the right conditions. One notable example of this trend is the initiative by HMSHost, a US-based airport food-service company, to introduce BIOLO biodegradable and compostable straws in its airport dining venues across the U.S.

How Is The Eco-Friendly Straw Market Segmented?

The eco-friendly straw market is broken down into the following segments:

1 By Product Type: Straight Straw, Printed, Non-Printed, Flexible Straw

2 By Material: Paper, Virgin Craft Paper, Recycled Paper, Pasta, Glass, Bamboo, Polylactic Acid PLA, Metal

3 By Straw Width And Diameter: < 7 MM, 7-10 MM, 10-15 MM, > 15 MM

4 By Distribution Channel: Manufacturers Direct Sales, Distributors, Retailers, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Discount Stores And Warehouse And Wholesale Clubs, E-Retail

5 By End Use: Food Service, Hotels And Logistics, Bars And Lounges, Cafes And Fast Food Outlets, Cinemas, Airline And Railway Catering, Institutional Use, Educational Use, Healthcare Use, Other End Uses

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

